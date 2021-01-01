Held to high standards

Fair & Independent

No marketplace. No loot boxes. No microtransactions. No paid DLC. No hidden fees. No pay2win. No ads. No user data monetization. No software patents. No shareholders. No publisher. No NFTs. No BlockChain. No 3rd party interests.

Handmade

Vintage Story is powered by our own cross-platform game engine. This allows us to tailor the engine exactly to our needs while still keeping hardware requirements low. We are 100% Indie.

Social

We pay careful attention to foster a friendly and supportive community. Come visit us on the official forum, Discord chat server, wiki and mod database. Multiplayer anti-grief mechanics out of the box. You can get in direct contact with the developers of the game.

Open

You can customize your game experience in infinite ways. Built from the ground up with modding in mind - we use our own mod api to add new game content. Half of the game is under a readable source license. We built our own mod database, modelling and animation tools and made them open source.