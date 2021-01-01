-
-
Vintage Story is an uncompromising wilderness survival sandbox game inspired by lovecraftian horror themes. Find yourself in a ruined world reclaimed by nature and permeated by unnerving temporal disturbances. Relive the advent of human civilization, or take your own path.
-
Held to high standards
Fair & Independent
No marketplace. No loot boxes. No microtransactions. No paid DLC. No hidden fees. No pay2win. No ads. No user data monetization. No software patents. No shareholders. No publisher. No NFTs. No BlockChain. No 3rd party interests.
Handmade
Vintage Story is powered by our own cross-platform game engine. This allows us to tailor the engine exactly to our needs while still keeping hardware requirements low. We are 100% Indie.
Social
We pay careful attention to foster a friendly and supportive community. Come visit us on the official forum, Discord chat server, wiki and mod database. Multiplayer anti-grief mechanics out of the box. You can get in direct contact with the developers of the game.
Open
You can customize your game experience in infinite ways. Built from the ground up with modding in mind - we use our own mod api to add new game content. Half of the game is under a readable source license. We built our own mod database, modelling and animation tools and made them open source.
-
Loaded with content
Progress through multiple ages
Start out empty-handed in the stone age and learn to survive by foraging, hunting, crafting, and fighting. Live through the four seasons and advance further by smelting copper for more powerful tools, creating bronze alloys, learning to work iron, mechanize common tasks and ultimately reach the steel age.
A wicked universe backed by original story elements
Take on the role of a lost being in the body of a tall blue creature and discover the remnants of civilization. There is no linear storytelling; it is up to you to piece together who you are and what has happened from the little evidence that remains. During your journey you will encounter wayward creatures, find old stories, battle temporal instability, and endure temporal storms.
One billion square kilometers of unique, randomly generated landscape
Enter a vast open world populated by a range of cute, strange, dangerous, and horrifying creatures. Vintage Story utilizes a great deal of procedural technology to create immensely diverse landscapes, climate conditions, and geological features to always keep exploration fresh and exciting.
Unreal world simulation
Having undergone 6 years of continuous development the VS game engine now fully and believably simulates seasons, soil fertiliy, rock strata, localized weather patterns, rain, snowfall & snow accumulation, hail, realistic climate distributions, food spoilage, body temperature, animal husbandry, farming, block physics, inspiring sunsets and nightskies, mineralogy, knapping, clayforming, metallurgy, smithing, microblock editing and more
Inspired by Nature
Vintage Story is heavily inspired by natural processes of the real world and brings them into the game in a fun and enjoyable way. Our aim is to capture the beauty of the natural world and amplify the experience within our game.